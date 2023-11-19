Sunday's contest at HTC Center has the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-66 win as our model heavily favors Wichita State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 80, Saint Louis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-13.7)

Wichita State (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Both Wichita State and Saint Louis are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Shockers and the Billikens are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball.

Saint Louis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. It grabs 32.8 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4.

Saint Louis makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

Saint Louis has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (70th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (85th in college basketball).

