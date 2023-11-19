Saint Louis vs. Wichita State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) play the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Xavier Bell: 17.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colby Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 6.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Dalen Ridgnal: 9.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|146th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|80.8
|116th
|167th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|183rd
|29th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|32.8
|236th
|184th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|333rd
|268th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.4
|121st
|282nd
|11.0
|Assists
|11.8
|256th
|166th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|9.8
|70th
