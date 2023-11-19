Missouri State vs. Kent State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Missouri State Bears (2-1) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Missouri State vs. Kent State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Missouri State Betting Records & Stats
- Missouri State went 14-15-0 ATS last season.
- Missouri State (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 16.2% less often than Kent State (20-11-0) last season.
Missouri State vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri State
|65.6
|141.7
|63.2
|129.1
|131.4
|Kent State
|76.1
|141.7
|65.9
|129.1
|143.7
Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bears recorded only 0.3 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Flashes allowed (65.9).
- Missouri State had a 7-5 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.
Missouri State vs. Kent State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri State
|14-15-0
|10-19-0
|Kent State
|20-11-0
|12-19-0
Missouri State vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Missouri State
|Kent State
|10-4
|Home Record
|15-0
|5-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-12-0
