The Missouri State Bears (2-1) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Missouri State (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 16.2% less often than Kent State (20-11-0) last season.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 65.6 141.7 63.2 129.1 131.4 Kent State 76.1 141.7 65.9 129.1 143.7

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears recorded only 0.3 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Golden Flashes allowed (65.9).

Missouri State had a 7-5 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 14-15-0 10-19-0 Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0

Missouri State vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Kent State 10-4 Home Record 15-0 5-8 Away Record 9-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

