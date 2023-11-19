The Missouri State Bears (2-1) will face the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Game Information

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Missouri State vs. Kent State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 325th 65.6 Points Scored 76.1 73rd 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 289th 11.7 Assists 12.3 237th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.0 99th

