Sunday's game at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) taking on the Missouri State Bears (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-78 victory for Kent State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Missouri State vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 79, Missouri State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-0.3)

Kent State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.8

Missouri State Performance Insights

Last year, Missouri State was 325th in the country offensively (65.6 points scored per game) and 25th-best on defense (63.2 points conceded).

The Bears were 134th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.4) and 34th in rebounds conceded (28.4) last year.

Last season Missouri State was ranked 289th in college basketball in assists with 11.7 per game.

With 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, the Bears were 112th and 234th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Missouri State was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

The Bears attempted 43.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 56.8% of their shots, with 67.1% of their makes coming from there.

