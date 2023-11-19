Sunday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (2-3) and the Lindenwood Lions (2-3) squaring off at Clune Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-68 win for heavily favored William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 82, Lindenwood 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-14.4)

William & Mary (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

William & Mary has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lindenwood, who is 0-3-0 ATS. The Tribe are 3-1-0 and the Lions are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 14.4 points per game (posting 62.4 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while allowing 76.8 per contest, 293rd in college basketball) and have a -72 scoring differential.

Lindenwood comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 29.2 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.

Lindenwood knocks down 3.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.6 (330th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

Lindenwood loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13.6 (268th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

