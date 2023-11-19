The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) face the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Chris Childs: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 69.6 224th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 31.2 220th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.8 281st 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.4 235th

