The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 114 - Thunder 113

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.5)

Warriors (-0.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Warriors have been less successful against the spread than the Thunder this year, recording an ATS record of 5-8-0, as opposed to the 9-3-0 mark of the Thunder.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Golden State (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Oklahoma City (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

Golden State and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 46.2% of the time this season (six out of 13). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (six out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 4-3, while the Thunder are 4-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

With 117.5 points scored per game and 111.4 points allowed, the Thunder are seventh in the league on offense and 12th defensively.

Oklahoma City is the second-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (40.6) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (47.5).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Thunder are 16th in the league.

With 13.9 turnovers committed per game and 15.5 turnovers forced, Oklahoma City is 14th and sixth in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are best in 3-point percentage at 39.5%.

