Saturday's contest at Municipal Auditorium has the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (1-2) at 4:15 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 92-49 victory as our model heavily favors Kansas.

The Kangaroos are coming off of a 62-60 loss to Utah State in their last game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 92, UMKC 49

Other Summit Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kangaroos were outscored by 8.8 points per game last season with a -279 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) and allowed 72.1 per contest (336th in college basketball).

In Summit games, UMKC averaged 1.2 fewer points (62.1) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

The Kangaroos averaged 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 58.9 away.

At home, UMKC allowed 71.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than it allowed away (74.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.