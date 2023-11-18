At Chase Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (6-7) aim to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) at 8:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 117.5 points per game to rank seventh in the league while giving up 111.4 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +73 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors score 112.6 points per game (15th in NBA) and give up 112.1 (14th in league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 230.1 points per game combined, 2.4 less than this game's total.

These teams give up 223.5 points per game combined, 9.0 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has covered nine times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Golden State has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3500 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.