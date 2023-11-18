Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (6-7) and Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) will go head to head on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET. Chet Holmgren is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSOK

NBCS-BA, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder defeated the Warriors, 128-109, on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 24 points for the Thunder, and added two rebounds and seven assists. Jonathan Kuminga had 21 points, plus six rebounds and two assists, for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 24 2 7 3 1 3 Isaiah Joe 23 5 0 1 0 7 Josh Giddey 19 6 1 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 boards and 7.0 assists per contest. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.

Holmgren chips in with 15.3 points per game, plus 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Thunder receive 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Thunder get 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Watch Stephen Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.