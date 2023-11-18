See the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Thunder ready for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (6-7) at Chase Center on Saturday, November 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Thunder beat the Warriors 128-109 on Thursday when they last met. In the Thunder's victory, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (and added two rebounds and seven assists), while Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Stephen Curry: Out (Knee)

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

