The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-6) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (5-5) at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Bryant is putting up 29.8 points per game on offense (34th in the FCS), and ranks 68th on the other side of the ball with 26.6 points allowed per game. Southeast Missouri State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 440.1 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. On offense, it ranks 62nd with 357.2 total yards per contest.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Bryant 357.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (44th) 440.1 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.6 (88th) 114.6 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (89th) 242.6 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.4 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State with 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 158 times for 828 yards (82.8 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 220 yards.

Keveon Robbins has totaled 99 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy's 792 receiving yards (79.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 54 catches on 66 targets with six touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has put together a 506-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 60 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 300 reciving yards (30.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 2,513 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 356 yards (35.6 ypg) on 71 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 364 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Matthew Prochaska's 691 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 40 catches and three touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has hauled in 31 passes while averaging 36.0 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Anthony Frederick has racked up 28 grabs for 354 yards, an average of 35.4 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bryant or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.