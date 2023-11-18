In the game between the Bryant Bulldogs and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-5.2) 56.4 Bryant 31, Southeast Missouri State 26

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

One of the Redhawks' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Redhawks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bryant 29.8 26.6 33.3 27.0 27.5 26.3 Southeast Missouri State 27.3 28.1 31.3 20.5 24.7 33.2

