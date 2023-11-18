On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Scott Perunovich going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Perunovich has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.