Butler, Drake, Week 12 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 12 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Pioneer League stacks up against the competition.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Butler
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: W 49-7 vs Morehead State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Butler jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
2. Drake
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: W 16-14 vs Presbyterian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Drake jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Butler
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel:
3. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th
- Last Game: W 20-14 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find St. Thomas (MN) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Davidson
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: L 47-17 vs Morehead State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Davidson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morehead State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 47-17 vs Davidson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morehead State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. San Diego
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
- Last Game: L 20-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Diego jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Stetson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Valparaiso jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Valparaiso
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stetson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: San Diego
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: L 16-14 vs Drake
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Presbyterian jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Marist
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: L 35-6 vs Dayton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Marist jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th
- Last Game: W 35-6 vs Marist
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dayton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.