Big Ten foes meet when the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (15th-best with 37.7 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 13.1 points allowed per game) this year. Rutgers has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 18.3 points per contest (20th-best). Offensively, it ranks 87th by accumulating 24.1 points per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Penn State Rutgers 378.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (120th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (12th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (50th) 206.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (128th) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 1,965 yards (196.5 ypg) on 191-of-310 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has racked up 645 yards on 131 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 134 times for 523 yards (52.3 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 154 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 651 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 82 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has caught 24 passes for 243 yards (24.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tyler Warren has a total of 241 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,356 passing yards (135.6 per game) while completing 48.2% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 409 yards (40.9 ypg) on 89 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 181 times for 942 yards (94.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel's 390 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 catches on 58 targets with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has collected 331 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Isaiah Washington's 16 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

