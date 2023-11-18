Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wake Forest Demon Deacons go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Fighting Irish. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-24.5) Over (46.5) Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Fighting Irish have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 6-3-1 this season.

In games it has played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Fighting Irish have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

The average total for Notre Dame games this season has been 51.6, 5.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Wake Forest games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 4.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.8 16.9 43.4 12.8 27.3 25.5 Wake Forest 20.5 24.6 22 25.2 18.3 23.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.