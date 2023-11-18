The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will square off against the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Gators are currently an underdog by 11 points. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Missouri vs. Florida Betting Trends

Missouri has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

Florida is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

The Gators have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

