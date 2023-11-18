The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Missouri State Bears (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in an MVFC clash.

South Dakota State has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking ninth-best in total offense (443.8 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (237.9 yards allowed per game). Missouri State ranks 26th in total yards per game (407.0), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FCS with 420.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Missouri State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Missouri State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Missouri State South Dakota State 407.0 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (9th) 420.4 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.9 (3rd) 102.8 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (6th) 304.2 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (49th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has 2,024 passing yards, or 202.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.8% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Jacardia Wright is his team's leading rusher with 147 carries for 696 yards, or 69.6 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Wright has also chipped in with 14 catches for 246 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jakairi Moses has racked up 112 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe has registered 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 905 (90.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has seven touchdowns.

Terique Owens has collected 528 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jmariyae Robinson's 42 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 486 yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,036 yards passing for South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 990 yards on 145 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also caught 18 passes for 159 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 87 times for 552 yards (55.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's 537 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 49.0 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has racked up 16 grabs for 299 yards, an average of 29.9 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

