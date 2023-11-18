Our computer model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will beat the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-33.3) 54.3 South Dakota State 44, Missouri State 11

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Out of the Bears' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this year.

None of the Jackrabbits' four games has gone over the point total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 37.9 10.7 36.2 13.2 32.0 8.5 Missouri State 31.1 29.8 33.4 25.6 28.8 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.