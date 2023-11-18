The Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 12 that should be of interest to fans in Missouri.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Beirne Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 18

Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)

