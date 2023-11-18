On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Kevin Hayes going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hayes stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • Hayes has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:55 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 3 2 1 14:33 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.