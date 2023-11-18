The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) square off to try to take home the Governor's Cup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites. The point total is 57.5.

Kansas State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.8 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 18.5 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Kansas ranks 39th in the FBS (425.0 total yards per game) and 76th on defense (385.8 total yards allowed per game).

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Kansas Recent Performance

Offensively, the Jayhawks are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 382.7 yards per game (-48-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 361.7 (68th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Jayhawks are putting up 26.3 points per game (sixth-worst in college football) and giving up 23.3 per game (104th).

Kansas is accumulating 214.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (fourth-worst in the nation), and allowing 201.7 per game (19th-worst).

The Jayhawks are 88th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (168.7), and -19-worst in rushing yards given up (160.0).

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In Kansas' past three games, it has hit the over once.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kansas games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

Kansas has been an underdog in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

Kansas has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has compiled 1,431 yards on 59.7% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 171 yards with one score.

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 155 carries for 965 yards, or 96.5 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 23 catches for 212 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 552 yards (on 102 carries) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has racked up 559 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has caught 21 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (41.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild's 23 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 337 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Austin Booker has 7.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr. is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 72 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception.

Ra'Mello Dotson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

