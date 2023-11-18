The Governor's Cup is at stake when the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Kansas State has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.

