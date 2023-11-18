The Governor's Cup is at stake when the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Kansas State has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

