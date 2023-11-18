The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Kansas is generating 425 total yards per game on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 385.8 total yards per contest (76th-ranked).

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Kansas Kansas State 425 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.8 (24th) 385.8 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (46th) 199 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.4 (13th) 226 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.4 (51st) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards on 59.7% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 155 times for 965 yards (96.5 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 552 yards (on 102 carries) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 559 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has 21 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 412 yards (41.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild's 35 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,190 pass yards for Kansas State, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 290 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 66 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has compiled 859 rushing yards on 143 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 282 yards (28.2 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 540 yards on 107 carries, scoring four times.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 49 receptions for 554 yards (55.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has grabbed 35 passes while averaging 50.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

