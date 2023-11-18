Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) versus the UMKC Kangaroos (1-2) at Municipal Auditorium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-49 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:15 PM ET on November 18.

The Jayhawks fell in their last game 91-85 against Penn State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 92, UMKC 49

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jayhawks' +366 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Kansas scored 71.4 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 1.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.6).

Offensively the Jayhawks performed better in home games last season, scoring 75.1 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game on the road.

Kansas gave up 61.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (66.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.