The Governor's Cup is the prize when the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) meet on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-8.5) 56.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered eight times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.

Kansas has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.