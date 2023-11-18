Our computer model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will take down the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-9.5) Toss Up (57.5) Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 8-2-0.

In games they were favored in by 9.5 points or more so far this season, the Kansas State went 4-1 against the spread.

This year, six of the Wildcats' 10 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Jayhawks.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Kansas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Five of the Jayhawks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Kansas games this year have averaged an over/under of 59.4 points, 1.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.8 18.5 45.3 12 29 28.3 Kansas 32.7 26.2 37 23 26.3 31

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.