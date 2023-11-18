On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jakub Vrana going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vrana stats and insights

  • Vrana has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Vrana has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.