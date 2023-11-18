For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jake Neighbours a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Neighbours has no points on the power play.

Neighbours' shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:52 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

