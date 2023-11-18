Isaiah Joe plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 128-109 win over the Warriors (his last game) Joe posted 23 points.

We're going to look at Joe's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per contest last year, 21st in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 25 23 5 0 7 0 1 11/3/2023 26 16 0 1 3 0 0

