Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Schenn's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Schenn vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Schenn has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of 15 games this year, Schenn has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Schenn hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 3 10 Points 1 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

