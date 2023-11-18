Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Kings on November 18, 2023
Robert Thomas and Kevin Fiala are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).
Blues vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Thomas has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 15 games for St. Louis, good for 17 points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich is a leading scorer for St. Louis with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 13 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|0
|3
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
Brayden Schenn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
St. Louis' Brayden Schenn is among the top offensive players on the team with 10 total points (five goals and five assists).
Schenn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has scored 16 points in 15 games (three goals and 13 assists).
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Adrian Kempe has seven goals and nine assists to total 16 points (1.1 per game).
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
