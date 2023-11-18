Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Audrain County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Audrain County, Missouri? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Audrain County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. James High School at Mexico High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Vienna, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
