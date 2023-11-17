The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Terrapins' opponents made.
  • Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins finished 229th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
  • Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Maryland compiled an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • Maryland went 16-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Villanova posted 70.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.6.
  • When playing at home, Villanova drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in road games (30.9%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Maryland scored 74.6 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged away (62.5).
  • At home, the Terrapins conceded 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).
  • Maryland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 68-53 Xfinity Center
11/10/2023 Davidson L 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 UAB L 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/21/2023 UMBC - Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.