The UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) play the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. This clash will begin at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

Shemarri Allen: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

UMKC vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 64.4 338th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th 362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.9 320th 12th 16.5 Assists 9.3 361st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

