Friday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (3-0) versus the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Moby Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 113-47 in favor of Colorado State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 113, UMKC 47

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-66.3)

Colorado State (-66.3) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC Performance Insights

While UMKC ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 64.4 (21st-worst), it ranked 137th in college basketball with 68.7 points surrendered per contest.

With 33.4 boards per game, the Kangaroos ranked 79th in college basketball. They ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 87th in college basketball.

Looking at assists, UMKC put up just 9.3 per contest (-2-worst in college basketball).

Last season the Kangaroos committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Kangaroos, who ranked 320th in college basketball with 5.9 threes per game, shot just 28.4% from downtown, which was -1-worst in college basketball.

UMKC was 218th in the country with 7.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 223rd with a 34.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

UMKC attempted 36.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.9% of the shots it took (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 threes per contest, which were 36.1% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.