The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. The game airs on MW Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UMKC vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-18.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-18.5) 144.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMKC vs. Colorado State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMKC put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Kangaroos covered the spread twice when an underdog by 18.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Colorado State compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Rams games.

