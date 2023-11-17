How to Watch UMKC vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Denver vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Lindenwood vs Omaha (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Cal Poly vs St. Thomas (7:30 PM ET | November 17)
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos shot at a 39.2% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
- UMKC went 6-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.
- The Kangaroos scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, seven fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.
- UMKC went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- UMKC scored more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (61.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Kangaroos gave up 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (73.9).
- At home, UMKC sunk 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) as well.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Avila
|W 79-48
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary (KS)
|W 95-42
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
