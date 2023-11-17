The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos shot at a 39.2% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
  • UMKC went 6-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.
  • The Kangaroos scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, seven fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.
  • UMKC went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMKC scored more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (61.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Kangaroos gave up 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (73.9).
  • At home, UMKC sunk 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Avila W 79-48 Swinney Recreation Center
11/11/2023 Saint Mary (KS) W 95-42 Swinney Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Baylor L 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Swinney Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.