The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Stadium

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos shot at a 39.2% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

UMKC went 6-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.

The Kangaroos scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, seven fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.

UMKC went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

UMKC scored more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (61.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Kangaroos gave up 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than away (73.9).

At home, UMKC sunk 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) as well.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule