Player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen and others are available when the Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 10.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (9.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Friday's over/under for Markkanen is 23.5 points, 0.8 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has hit four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +140)

John Collins' 13 points per game average is 1.5 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

