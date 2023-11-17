Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in St. Louis County, Missouri, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Greater St Louis
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Greenville, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wright City, MO
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
