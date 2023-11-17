Nicholls State, Incarnate Word, Week 12 Southland Football Power Rankings
With Week 12 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 37-24 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th
- Last Game: L 45-32 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Houston Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 52-14 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 37-24 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: L 52-14 vs SE Louisiana
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
