The UIC Flames (2-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. UIC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks' 61.6 points per game last year were only 3.2 more points than the 58.4 the Flames gave up.

Southeast Missouri State went 8-0 last season when giving up fewer than 57.7 points.

Last year, the Flames averaged 57.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 63.2 the Redhawks allowed.

UIC went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule