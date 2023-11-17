Saint Louis vs. Vermont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) play at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats
- Saint Louis covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Vermont (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 13.8% more often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last season.
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Louis
|75.5
|148.2
|71.2
|138.1
|144.4
|Vermont
|72.7
|148.2
|66.9
|138.1
|137.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens averaged were 8.6 more points than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
- Saint Louis went 10-10 against the spread and 18-5 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Louis
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Vermont
|17-12-0
|14-15-0
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Louis
|Vermont
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|78.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.