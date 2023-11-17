The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) play at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Vermont (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 13.8% more often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last season.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 75.5 148.2 71.2 138.1 144.4 Vermont 72.7 148.2 66.9 138.1 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens averaged were 8.6 more points than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).

Saint Louis went 10-10 against the spread and 18-5 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 14-15-0 Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Vermont 15-3 Home Record 13-1 4-7 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.