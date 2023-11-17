The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) meet the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Information

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

  • Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 66.9 79th
26th 35.2 Rebounds 28.8 322nd
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st
219th 7 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
12th 16.5 Assists 13.6 136th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 8.9 5th

