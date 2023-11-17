How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - November 17
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Catamounts have taken three games in a row.
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Catamounts allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Saint Louis went 16-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 322nd.
- Last year, the Billikens scored 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
- Saint Louis had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Saint Louis scored seven more points per game (78.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.2).
- The Billikens surrendered 67.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75).
- Saint Louis made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lincoln (MO)
|W 102-66
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wyoming
|W 79-69
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Vermont
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
