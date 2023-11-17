The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Catamounts have taken three games in a row.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Catamounts allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Saint Louis went 16-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 322nd.

Last year, the Billikens scored 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).

Saint Louis had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Saint Louis scored seven more points per game (78.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.2).

The Billikens surrendered 67.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75).

Saint Louis made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule