The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Catamounts have taken three games in a row.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Catamounts allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Saint Louis went 16-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 322nd.
  • Last year, the Billikens scored 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
  • Saint Louis had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Saint Louis scored seven more points per game (78.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.2).
  • The Billikens surrendered 67.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75).
  • Saint Louis made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Lincoln (MO) W 102-66 Chaifetz Arena
11/11/2023 Illinois State W 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/16/2023 Wyoming W 79-69 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth - Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State - Chaifetz Arena

