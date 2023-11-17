Missouri State vs. FGCU November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (0-1) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Missouri State vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|185th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|65.6
|325th
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|25th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
