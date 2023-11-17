The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) hit the court against the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Missouri State matchup.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total FGCU Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM FGCU (-1.5) 139.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel FGCU (-1.5) 138.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. FGCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri State put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bears had an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

FGCU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Eagles games.

