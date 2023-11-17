The Missouri State Bears (1-1) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Eagles allowed to their opponents.

Missouri State compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Bears were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Eagles finished 215th.

The Bears put up an average of 65.6 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

Missouri State put together an 8-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.2.

The Bears conceded 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Missouri State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.8 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (32.8%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule